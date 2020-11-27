India DGCA extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services to end of 2020

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (26-Nov-2020) it extended its prohibition on scheduled international passenger services to and from India until 31-Dec-2020, rather than until 30-Nov-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020. The DGCA stated the prohibition "shall not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA" and noted: "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis".