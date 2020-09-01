India DGCA extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services by one month toSep-2020

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (31-Aug-2020) it extended its prohibition on scheduled international passenger services to and from India until 30-Sep-2020, rather than until 31-Aug-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020. The DGCA stated the prohibition "shall not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA" and noted "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis".