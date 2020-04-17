India DGCA directs airlines to issue full refund for tickets booked during flight ban

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, stated (16-Apr-2020) it directed airlines to issue a full refund with no cancellation fees to passengers who booked tickets between 25-Mar-2020 and 14-Apr-2020 for travel between 25-Mar-2020 and 03-May-2020, provided the passenger requests a refund. As previously reported by CAPA, India's Government prohibited the operation of scheduled domestic and international passenger services from 25-Mar-2020 to 03-May-2020.