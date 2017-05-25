India Civil Aviation Ministry seeks flexibility in RCS to promote intra-regional air connectivity

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Shri P Ashok Gajapathi Raju announced (24-May-2017) that the Ministry would soon be launching the second round of bidding under RCS-UDAN. The Minister stated the airlines "have shown keen interest in undertaking operations under the scheme and on the basis of the experience of the first round of bidding his Ministry wanted to make the process more simpler and attractive". He also informed that a stakeholders consultation meeting is being organised on 07-Jun-2017 to discuss the proposed amendments and key aspects of the scheme for the second round of bidding. Following this, the stakeholders will be expected to submit their inputs and observations by 09-Jun-2017. Secretary for Civil Aviation R N Choubey highlighted six aspects of the scheme for which suggestions have been invited from stakeholders.

Proposal to consider routes between two airports which are neither under-served nor un-served. This is being proposed to further encourage intra-regional connectivity;

Whether fixed wing aircrafts should be allowed to operate below 150km for specific areas/regions;

The exclusivity clause is sought to be made more flexible depending upon operators and certain rules;

The Ministry has sought suggestions with regard to minimum number of RCS seats. Also whether the minimum number and maximum number of RCS seats could be stretched over a period of a week instead of a particular flight. Opinion have also been sought whether seasonal flights should be permitted under RCS;

Asks stakeholders to see whether non-RCS routes should be included as part of the network proposal;

Seeks suggestions from stakeholders to incentivised helicopter operations under RCS. [more - original PR]

