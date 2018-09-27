Become a CAPA Member
27-Sep-2018 9:45 AM

India CCEA approves new terminal construction project for Patna Airport

India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved (26-Sep-2018) a proposal to develop a new 65,155sqm domestic passenger terminal and associated structures at Patna Airport. The new terminal will require an estimated investment of INR12.1 billion (USD168.3 million) to develop and will increase Patna's handling capacity from 700,000 passengers p/a to 4.5 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]

