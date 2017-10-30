Loading
30-Oct-2017 10:33 AM

India BCAS says passengers can now use mobile Aadhaar as ID to enter airports

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, via his official Twitter account, retweeted (28-Oct-2017) reports that passengers can now use the biometric identification system mobile Aadhaar to enter airports in India, according to a recently updated list of acceptable forms of ID issued by India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Mobile Aadhar was one of 10 forms of acceptable photo ID specified by BCAS, which also included passport, voter ID, pension card, student card, driver's licences and disability card (Live Mint/Times of India/Business Standard/Hindustan Times/The Hindu BusinessLine, 28/29-Oct-2017). BCAS also stated that infants and minors accompanied by parents or guardians are exempted from requirements to show photo ID to enter India airports.

