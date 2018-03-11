India appoints new Minister of Civil Aviation

India's President Ram Nath Kovind, via his official Twitter account, stated (10-Mar-2018) Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that "Shri Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned charge of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio". Mr Prahbu is currently Minister of Commerce and Industry, according to his Twitter account, where he acknowledged (11-Mar-2018) messages of congratulations on his new appointment. Mr Kovind earlier noted (09-Mar-2018) that he had been advised by Mr Modi that he has accepted the resignation of Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati and Shri Y S Chowdary from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect. Mr Kovind earlier noted (09-Mar-2018): "As advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be looked after by the Prime Minister".