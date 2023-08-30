India and New Zealand sign MoU to boost civil aviation cooperation

India and New Zealand signed (29-Aug-2023) an MoU to boost cooperation in civil aviation. The agreement will cover the scheduling of new routes, codeshare services, air traffic rights and capacity entitlement. Airlines in New Zealand will be permitted to operate any number of services with any aircraft, with third and fourth freedom traffic rights, to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Indian airlines will be permitted to operate any number of services with any aircraft, with third and fourth freedom traffic rights, to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and three more points in New Zealand to be named by India's Government. The airlines of both countries may also operate any number of all cargo services with any type of aircraft, with third, fourth and fifth freedom traffic rights, any points in the other country via any intermediate point. Carriers can also operate to any beyond points, regardless of the points specified in the route schedule. The MoU builds on an air services agreement signed between the countries in 2016. [more - original PR]