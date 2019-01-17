Become a CAPA Member
17-Jan-2019 10:57 AM

India aims to rank among world's top five airfreight markets by 2025

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation outlined (16-Jan-2019) the following short term goals for India under the 2019 national air cargo policy:

  • Rank among the top five global airfreight markets by 2025;
  • Rank in the top five globally for electronic air waybill adoption by 2025;
  • Rank in the top 25 globally based on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index;
  • Establish air cargo transshipment hubs at all major airports by 2025;
  • Link warehouses and hubs to regional hubs for e-commerce, agricultural, perishable and other specialised cargo;
  • Invest in emerging cargo markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]

