17-Jan-2019 10:57 AM
India aims to rank among world's top five airfreight markets by 2025
India's Ministry of Civil Aviation outlined (16-Jan-2019) the following short term goals for India under the 2019 national air cargo policy:
- Rank among the top five global airfreight markets by 2025;
- Rank in the top five globally for electronic air waybill adoption by 2025;
- Rank in the top 25 globally based on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index;
- Establish air cargo transshipment hubs at all major airports by 2025;
- Link warehouses and hubs to regional hubs for e-commerce, agricultural, perishable and other specialised cargo;
- Invest in emerging cargo markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]