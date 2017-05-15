Avinor airports pax up 4% to 4.2m in Apr-2017

Avinor reported (12-May-2017) passenger numbers increased 3.8% year-on-year to 4.2 million in Apr-2017, with domestic passengers declining 2.7% and international passengers increasing 15.1%. The major airports that experienced the greatest increase were Oslo (+9.1%), Harstad/Narvik (+9.8%) and Tromso (+4.9%). Avinor VP Traffic Development Jasper Spruit said: "Because this year's Easter holidays fell in April, there was less growth on domestic flights, while the effect is the opposite for international traffic, i.e. higher increase that the general trend would suggest. 01-May was on a Monday this year, which resulted in more weekend trips". [more - original PR]