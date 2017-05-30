Loading
30-May-2017 12:06 PM

Irish airports pax up 4% to 6.7m in 1Q2017

Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported (29-May-2017) passenger numbers increased 4% year-on-year to 6.7 million and cargo volume reached 35,509 tonnes at main Irish airports in 1Q2017. details include:

  • Passengers: 6.7 million, +4% year-on-year;
    • Dublin Airport: 5.8 million, +4.7%;
    • Cork Airport: 418,459, -0.2%;
    • Shannon Airport: 271,753, -4.0%;
    • Ireland West Airport Knock: 134,221, +9.1%;
    • Kerry Airport: 59,034, +0.4%.

The most popular routes for passengers at the main Irish airports were: