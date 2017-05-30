Irish airports pax up 4% to 6.7m in 1Q2017

Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported (29-May-2017) passenger numbers increased 4% year-on-year to 6.7 million and cargo volume reached 35,509 tonnes at main Irish airports in 1Q2017. details include:

Passengers: 6.7 million, +4% year-on-year;

Dublin Airport : 5.8 million, +4.7%; Cork Airport : 418,459, -0.2%; Shannon Airport : 271,753, -4.0%; Ireland West Airport Knock : 134,221, +9.1%; Kerry Airport : 59,034, +0.4%.



The most popular routes for passengers at the main Irish airports were: