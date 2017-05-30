30-May-2017 12:06 PM
Irish airports pax up 4% to 6.7m in 1Q2017
Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported (29-May-2017) passenger numbers increased 4% year-on-year to 6.7 million and cargo volume reached 35,509 tonnes at main Irish airports in 1Q2017. details include:
- Passengers: 6.7 million, +4% year-on-year;
The most popular routes for passengers at the main Irish airports were:
- Dublin: London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Amsterdam;
- Cork: London Heathrow, London Stansted and Amsterdam;
- Shannon: London Heathrow;
- Knock: London Stansted;
- Kerry: London Luton. [more - original PR]