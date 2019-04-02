2-Apr-2019 10:37 AM
Incheon International Airport Corporation acquires airport operations business
Incheon International Airport Corporation announced (01-Apr-2019) plans to launch a second subsidiary following its acquisition of the airport operations business of Seoul Incheon International Airport. The company established its first subsidiary in Sep-2018, following its takeover of the airport's facilities management business. By 2020, more than 20 projects will be transferred to both subsidiaries. [more - original PR - Korean]