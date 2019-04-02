Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Apr-2019 10:37 AM

Incheon International Airport Corporation acquires airport operations business

Incheon International Airport Corporation announced (01-Apr-2019) plans to launch a second subsidiary following its acquisition of the airport operations business of Seoul Incheon International Airport. The company established its first subsidiary in Sep-2018, following its takeover of the airport's facilities management business. By 2020, more than 20 projects will be transferred to both subsidiaries. [more - original PR - Korean]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More