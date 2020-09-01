1-Sep-2020 10:21 AM
Incheon Airport Corporation signs autonomous management agreement with three subsidiaries
Incheon International Airport Corporation signed (31-Aug-2020) an autonomous management agreement with subsidiaries Grand Hyatt Incheon, Incheon Airport Facility Management Corporation and Incheon Airport Security Corporation. The agreement will help facilitate the conversion of part time Seoul Incheon International Airport personnel to regular full time contracts. [more - original PR - Korean]