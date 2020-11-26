26-Nov-2020 9:58 AM
Incheon Airport Corp wins strategic advisor contract for Solidarity Transport Hub Poland project
Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) announced (25-Nov-2020) it was selected as the strategic advisor for the Solidarity Transport Hub Poland (CPK) project. IIAC expects to sign a three year contract with an estimated value of KRW5.6 billion (USD5.1 million) with CPK by the end of 2020. The Seoul Incheon International Airport operator will review the master plan for the airport development project and write a white paper on airport development and operation. Narita International Airport Corporation also bid for the strategic advisor contract. [more - original PR - Korean]