'Incentives are critical' to allow Copa Airlines Colombia to grow

Copa Airlines Colombia CEO Eduardo Lombana, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) incentives from local airports are playing an increasing role in its network development strategy. Mr Lombana said there is a need for incentives to open new routes and this is "critical to us". He added that airport costs are "one of the highest costs within our operation and therefore incentives are critical to make this work" and "margins are small so every saving we can make has to be considered". The airline is currently in advanced discussions to expand its local network, according to Mr Lombana and he confirmed that an announcement would be made in the short term. "We are continuously looking at new destinations we can serve. We are currently analysing the data available to us and talking to airports about the opportunity", he added.