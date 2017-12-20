IMPACT and IALPA warn strike action may proceed following meeting with Ryanair management

Ireland's IMPACT union reported (19-Dec-2017) the following details following a meeting with Ryanair senior management:

While Ryanair management said they recognised IMPACT and Irish Airlines Pilots' Association (IALPA) for collective bargaining purposes, the carrier was unable to provide written confirmation to the union. IMPACT stated: "This is disappointing given all that's been said in the media over the last five days";

Ryanair removed proposals put forward by IMPACT and IALPA at the meeting.

IMPACT added: "The union reiterated its position that its mandate for strike action can be implemented, after the required notice is given, in the absence of a timely agreement". [more - original PR]