Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, in a 12-Jun-2017 article in CNN Money said the "illegal blockade" of Qatar by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE is also impacting Emirates and Etihad Airways. Mr Al Baker said: "Yes we have a drop in our business, but so does Emirates and Etihad. They may try to behave [as if] everything is normal but they are being hurt as much as Qatar Airways".