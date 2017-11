Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) expects Seoul Incheon International Airport to handle 61.1 million passengers for full year 2017, up 7% year-on-year (Kyung Hyang/Maeil Business, 16-Nov-2017). IIAC reported that the rate of decline in the number of China nationals at Incheon is slowing for the first time since China issued an unofficial ban on package tour travel to South Korea in Feb-2017.