5-Apr-2018 9:56 AM
IGA Havalimani Isletmesi AS to seek additional financing for completion of Istanbul New Airport
Turkey's Minister for Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan reported (04-Apr-2018) IGA Havalimani Isletmesi AS plans to seek an additional loan for completion of Istanbul New Airport. Mr Arslan said additional the financing requirement is around 25% of the initial investment amount. As previously reported by CAPA, IGA signed a financing agreement with public Turkish banks Halkbank, Ziraat Bankasi, VakifBank and foreign financed Turkish banks DenizBank, Garanti Bankasi and Finansbank in 2015 to provide EUR4.5 billion with a 16 year loan maturity. [more - original PR - Turkish]