IFACTA: SES II+ proposal a rehashing on old principles which have not provided impetus

International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) released (28-Sep-2020) a statement on the revised legislative Single European Sky package (SES 2+), stating it is "astonishingly rehashing old principles, which have in the past not provided the needed impetus for a reform of the Single European Sky". According to IFACTA, the proposal by the European Commission will create additional burden on the current system and if traffic figures grow again will "push the sector further down the road of fragmentation and a slowed down reform process". [more - original PR]