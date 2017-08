Azul chairman David Neeleman, speaking on the 2Q2017 financial results conference call, stated (14-Aug-2017) Azul wants its A320neo aircraft delivered "as soon as possible. What we're seeing today is far exceeding what we had actually thought… If we could snap our fingers and have 25 of them today, we'd do that". Azul expects to have around 20 A320neo by the end of 2018, "it is top of our priority right now, and that's what we're really focused on".