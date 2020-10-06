IDEMIA and Resa Airport supply VINCI Airports with contactless airport processing solution

IDEMIA and Resa Airport Data Systems (RESA) announced (05-Oct-2020) they will partner to supply VINCI Airports with a contactless solution for Lyon Saint-Exupéry. The system will run exclusively on passenger biometric data from registration right through to aircraft boarding. Passenger faces are recorded at home on Mona, Lyon Airport's smartphone app. Using the registered biometric data in advance, passengers can pass through the airport using facial recognition technology alone, coupled with latest-generation automatic gates, without the need for travel documents. The one year trial will commence 15-Oct-2020 for inter EU flights. Passengers departing from Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport to Portugal on TAP and Transavia flights will be first to enjoy this contactless option. [more - original PR]