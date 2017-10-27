Icelandair to expand schedule by 11% in 2018

Icelandair president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson reported (26-Oct-2017) the airline is anticipating continued growth, with the 2018 schedule slated to expand by 11% year-on-year. Mr Jóhannsson noted the outlook for the company's operations remains unchanged, but competition remains "fierce" in the trans Atlantic and continued pressure is anticipated on average airfares. Mr Jóhannsson believes the airline is "well positioned to weather fluctuations in its operating environment". [more - original PR]