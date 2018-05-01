Loading
1-May-2018 10:31 AM

Icelandair reports operating loss in 1Q2018

Icelandair Group reported (30-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total revenue: USD267.6 million, +20.5% year-on-year;
    • Passengers: USD155.8 million, +13.9%;
    • Cargo and mail: USD15.0 million, +25.3%;
  • Costs: USD285.8 million, +23.2%;
    • Labour: USD113.1 million, +31.1%;
    • Fuel: USD100.7 million, +23.5%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD46.2 million), compared to a loss of USD35.9 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD34.5 million), compared to a loss of USD29.9 million in p-c-p;
  • Passengers:
    • International: 659,200, +0.3%;
    • Regional: 72,400, +1%;
  • Load factor:
    • International: 76.3%, -1.1ppts;
    • Regional: 60.0%, -3.9ppts;
  • Total assets: USD1587 million;
  • Cash and short-term investment: USD205.8 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD1032 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More