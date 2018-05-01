1-May-2018 10:31 AM
Icelandair reports operating loss in 1Q2018
Icelandair Group reported (30-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total revenue: USD267.6 million, +20.5% year-on-year;
- Passengers: USD155.8 million, +13.9%;
- Cargo and mail: USD15.0 million, +25.3%;
- Costs: USD285.8 million, +23.2%;
- Labour: USD113.1 million, +31.1%;
- Fuel: USD100.7 million, +23.5%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD46.2 million), compared to a loss of USD35.9 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD34.5 million), compared to a loss of USD29.9 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers:
- International: 659,200, +0.3%;
- Regional: 72,400, +1%;
- Load factor:
- International: 76.3%, -1.1ppts;
- Regional: 60.0%, -3.9ppts;
- Total assets: USD1587 million;
- Cash and short-term investment: USD205.8 million;
- Total liabilities: USD1032 million. [more - original PR]