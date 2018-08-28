Icelandair president and CEO resigns

Icelandair reported (27-Aug-2018) the resignation of president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson. CFO Bogi Nils Bogason will serve as interim president and CEO as the board seeks a permanent replacement. Mr Jóhannsson resigned in connection with the company's announcement of a lower EBITDA forecast for 2018. Mr Jóhannsson stated the decisions responsible for the lower EBITDA forecast were made "during my shift and it is clear that they have had negative financial impact on the company this year... I will assume that responsibility and will thus resign as the president & CEO". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]