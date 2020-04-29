29-Apr-2020 9:32 AM
Icelandair outlines staff reduction and company restructuring
Icelandair reported (28-Apr-2020) it is taking the following steps to diminish cash outflow across all operations, including renegotiations with suppliers and financial institutions:
- Terminate the employment of approximately 2000 employees.The majority of the remaining employees continue in part time roles and those in full time roles are affected by a salary reduction;
- The Company's organisations will now consist of seven divisions, including:
- Sales & Customer Experience;
- Air Freight & Logistics (Icelandair Cargo);
- Aircraft Leasing & Consulting (Loftleidir Icelandic);
- Flight Operations, Finance, People & Culture;
- Business Development & Digital, a new division;
- Icelandair's executive committee will consist of eight members, including the CEO, instead of nine. Changes include:
- Tomas Ingason will move to be the head of Business Development & Digital;
- Ivar S Kristinsson, who has served as managing director of Fleet & Network will leave the Executive Committee but continue leading the Company's fleet management and development;
- Organisational changes have also been made within each of the divisions and their departments, reducing the number of next level Directors by 19. [more - original PR]