Icelandair leases four A321LRs, finalises order for up to 25 A321XLRs

Icelandair finalised (06-Jul-2023) long term lease agreements with SMBC Aviation Capital for four new A321LR aircraft, scheduled to be delivered from Airbus in 1Q2024. As previously reported by CAPA, Icelandair and Airbus signed a MoU for the purchase of A321XLR aircraft in Apr-2023. The purchase agreement has now been finalised, with the carrier making 13 A321XLR firm orders, with purchase rights for up to 12 additional aircraft. Deliveries will start in 2029, with the agreed purchase price of the 13 aircraft confidential. The financing of the aircraft is yet to be determined but the company will explore financing options closer to the delivery dates. Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason commented: "The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2029 but we plan to have four Airbus aircraft in operation before summer of 2025 and have now secured the lease of new A321LR aircraft with our long-term partner SMBC Aviation Capital Limited". [more - original PR]