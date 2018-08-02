Icelandair Group: Short term outlook 'less favourable' than anticipated earlier

Icelandair Group reported (31-Jul-2018) the current short term outlook for Icelandair is "less favourable" than anticipated earlier. The carrier described competition as "severe" across its markets, while the cost of resources for flight operations has increased. The carrier noted the world market price of fuel at the end of Jul-2018 is approximately 44% higher year-on-year. Seat capacity across the North Atlantic increased "significantly" in a short period, particularly in the form of LCC offerings. Icelandair reported LCC market share increased from 0.5% in 2012 to over 9% in 2017. In addition, 27 airlines operate to and from Iceland in 2018, which is a record high. Increases in airfares have therefore not sufficed to balance against cost increases to the extent anticipated by the company. [more - original PR]