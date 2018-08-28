Icelandair Group lowers EBITDA guidance for 2018

Icelandair Group's estimated (27-Aug-2018) its results for 2018 will be worse than projected. Based on current assumptions, the company is projecting EBITDA for 2018 to be in the range of USD80 million to USD100 million. Icelandair president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson stated: "The updated forecast is mainly based on the fact that the company's revenue will be lower than anticipated". He said this is primarily due to two reasons:

The airline anticipates average fares will rise later than expected in 2019. Icelandair originally expected to see a rise in average fares during the final months of 2018 due to cost increases among airlines;

The structural changes at the company's sales and marketing department, which were made in summer 2017, have not been implemented well enough and changes in the company's network have resulted in an imbalance between Europe and North America services. Due to this, the company's revenue forecasts, which are among other things based on historical development, have not been providing accurate results and thus the current revenue forecast has been lowered.

Mr Jóhannsson estimated passenger revenue will be 5% to 8% (USD50 million to USD80 million) lower than expected in 2018. Icelandair has taken various measures to respond to this development. Mr Jóhannsson said these measures have already proven successful, but estimated it will take some months for the positive effects of the changes to be reflected in the company's results. He said: "We estimate that the negative impact of this year will be a one-time-event". [more - original PR]