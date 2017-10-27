Icelandair Group EBIT down 4% in 3Q2017 as cost growth exceeds revenue growth

Icelandair Group reported (26-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Total revenue: USD536.0 million, +10% year-on-year; Passengers: USD390.1 million, +9%; Cargo and mail: USD17.9 million, +23%; Aircraft and aircrew lease: USD18.2 million, -5%;

Total costs: USD374.9 million, +16%; Labour: USD118.1 million, +25%; Fuel: USD82.4 million, +13%;

EBIT: USD126.8 million, -4%;

Net profit: USD101.3 million, -1%;

Total assets: USD1445 million;

Cash and short term investment: USD264.1 million;

Total liabilities: USD826.5 million. [more - original PR]

Icelandair: "The outlook for the Company's flight operations remains unchanged, but competition remains fierce in the North Atlantic, and continued pressure is anticipated on average air fares," Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO. Source: Company statement, 26-Oct-2017.