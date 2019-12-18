Icelandair Group does not expect 737 MAX to be back in service until May-2020

Icelandair Group announced (17-Dec-2019) it does not expect the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service until May-2020 and updated its schedule. Due to the suspension, Icelandair will keep more Boeing 757s in operation in 2020 than originally planned. The airline entered a leasing agreement for two 737-800s, which will be part of the fleet from spring, and is working on leasing a third aircraft. The airline stated the changes will have minimal impact on passengers and its schedule for the period. As previously reported by CAPA, Icelandair reached a second partial compensation agreement with Boeing regarding the grounding of the carrier's 737 MAX 8 aircraft on 31-Oct-2019, in addition to an interim agreement already reached in the quarter, and plans to continue discussions regarding further compensation. [more - original PR]