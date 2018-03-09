Loading
Icelandair Group CEO: Operation of Loftleidir Icelandic was successful over 2017

Icelandair Group president and CEO Bjorgolfur Johannsson reported (08-Mar-2018) the operation of Loftleidir Icelandic was successful over 2017, with fleet utilisation at 98.1%, compared to 88.9% in 2016. Mr Johannsson said prospects for Loftleidir Icelandic's operations in 2018 "are favourable". He said, as a result of new long term assignments, it is generally assumed that the carrier will have two more aircraft on lease than it did in 2017. [more - original PR]

