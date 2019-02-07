7-Feb-2019 10:28 AM
Icelandair Group announces changes to organisational structure and executive appointments
Icelandair announced (06-Feb-2019) its flight operations will now be divided into eight divisions, as follows:
- Core business divisions:
- Sales and customer experience;
- Operations;
- Air freight;
- Logistics and aircraft leasing and consulting;
- Supporting functions:
- Finance;
- People and culture;
- Digital development and information technology;
- Fleet and network.
- Sales and marketing and customer experience teams will be merged into one and Icelandair announced the following appointments to its executive team:
- Birna Osk Einarsdottir as chief customer experience officer. Ms Einarsdottir will lead the merged division, sales and customer experience, and will replace Gunmar Mar Sigurfinnsson as CCO. Mr Sigurfinnsson will become chief of Air freight and logistics;
- Tomas Ingason as CIO of digital development and information technology and part of the executive management team;
- Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir as CFO, effective mid Feb-2019;
- Ivar S Kristinsson as MD of fleet and route network;
- Arni Hermannson as MD of Loftleidir Icelandic. Mr Hermannson will also join the executive management team;
- Magnea Thorey Hjalmarsdottir will leave the executive management team;
- Jens Bjarnason, MD of corporate affairs, will now work on an international investment project for the group. [more - original PR]