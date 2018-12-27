Icelandair Group and BOC Aviation agree to pre delivery financing, sale and leaseback for 737 MAXs

Icelandair Group entered (27-Dec-2018) a new financing facility with BOC Aviation regarding the financing of pre delivery payments for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order from Boeing, which will be delivered in 2019 and 2020. The total amount of the financing facility is approximately USD200 million. Icelandair Group's liquidity will increase by USD160 million before the end of 2018 due to the agreement. The final scheduled delivery date of the aircraft is in Mar-2020. Icelandair Group and BOC Aviation also agreed to the sale and leaseback of two 737 MAX aircraft with a 12 year lease period and the option to purchase 30 months into the lease. [more - original PR]