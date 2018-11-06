Icelandair Group acquires 100% stake in WOW air

Icelandair Group signed (05-Nov-2018) an agreement to purchase a 100% shareholding in WOW air. The acquisition of the LCC is subject to approval from shareholders and Iceland's competition authorities. Icelandair Group interim president and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason noted there are "many opportunities for synergies" between Icelandair and WOW air but confirmed the airlines will "continue to operate under their own brands and operating approvals". [more - original PR]