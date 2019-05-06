Icelandair fleet strategy under review, accelerating departure of Boeing 757

Icelandair reported (03-May-2019) the following fleet strategy is now under review:

A321neo introduced in the fleet alongside the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;

fleet;

All Boeing aircraft taken out of operation in the coming years with the fleet composed entirely of

Airbus aircraft.

Conclusions of the review are expected to be available before the end of 2019. [more - original PR]