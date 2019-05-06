6-May-2019 3:32 PM
Icelandair fleet strategy under review, accelerating departure of Boeing 757
Icelandair reported (03-May-2019) the following fleet strategy is now under review:
- A321neo introduced in the fleet alongside the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
- Faster discontinuation of Boeing 757-200 aircraft with additions of Airbus and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the
fleet;
- Faster renewal of the fleet with Airbus aircraft;
- All Boeing aircraft taken out of operation in the coming years with the fleet composed entirely of
Airbus aircraft.
Conclusions of the review are expected to be available before the end of 2019. [more - original PR]