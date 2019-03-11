Icelandair expects better results in 2019

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated (08-Mar-2019) 2018 was "challenging... The Company's performance fell short of our projections". Mr Bogason noted: "Our operating environment was characterised by strong competition that resulted in low and sometimes irrational airfares and we were faced with significant fuel and carbon price increases during the year". Icelandair Group expects "significantly better results in 2019", although 1Q2019 is expected to be challenging, due to the timing of Easter and costs association with the introduction of new aircraft. [more - original PR]