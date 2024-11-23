Loading
23-Nov-2024 12:44 PM

Icelandair chief HR officer: Companies 'need to start thinking differently' about staff retention

Icelandair chief human resources officer Elisabet Helgadottir, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) companies "need to start thinking differently" about staff retention and loyalty. Ms Helgadottir said: "A lot of people today come in more for the job itself rather than the employer", adding "we need to be equipped" in dealing with staff attrition.

