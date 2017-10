Icelandair president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson stated (26-Oct-2017) performance in 3Q2017 was "better than anticipated", due to higher passenger revenues and favourable currency trends, which outweighed the negative fuel price trend. Mr Jóhannsson also noted streamlining measures are beginning to return the expected benefits. Charter and cargo operations also exceeded the company's expectations. [more - original PR]