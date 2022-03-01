Iceland lifts international and airport restrictions for COVID-19

Isavia stated (25-Feb-2022) Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport and regional airports have removed COVID-19 requirements, including terminal mask mandates, in line with Iceland's international travel restrictions lifting for all passengers. Isavia chief commercial and airport development officer Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson reported a positive outlook for Reykjavik in summer 2022, adding: "Interest in Iceland is high and booking flows look very promising". [more - original PR]