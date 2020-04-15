Iceland govt to increase Isavia share capital to carry out Keflavik Airport infrastructure upgrades

Isavia announced (14-Apr-2020) the Icelandic Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs resolved to increase the company's share capital by approximately ISK4 billion (EUR25.6 million). The increase is dependent on Isavia implementing a range of infrastructure projects at Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport focusing on the Leifur Eiríksson terminal, design and construction of roads and aircraft maneuvering areas. "The decision of the Ministry of Finance and Economy to support the company enables us to embark on projects that we would otherwise not have had the scope to embark on at this moment", Isavia CEO Sveinbjörn Indriðason said. Mr Indriðason added that the decision will create new construction jobs at the airport and enable Isavia to protect jobs within the company itself. [more - original PR - Icelandic]