Iceland commences on arrival coronavirus testing

Iceland's Government commenced (15-Jun-2020) offering voluntary coronavirus testing for arriving passengers as an alternative to a 14 day quarantine, as an initial step to reopen the country to international travel. The government will provide the tests free of charge until the end of Jun-2020, with passengers to be charged ISK15,000 (EUR98.4) from 01-Jul-2020. Individuals born in 2005 and later are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. [more - original PR]