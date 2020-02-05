ICAO urges governments to follow WHO coronavirus recommendations

ICAO encouraged (04-Feb-2020) all governments and airlines to keep informed of the latest travel and health recommendations being issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and follow these recommendations. The notice comes in light of the increasing number of cancelled and rerouted flights now arising due to coronavirus fears, as well as the implementation of additional travel measures for passengers. ICAO also further reminded national governments of their obligation under the International Health Regulations to inform the WHO of their public health rationales and justifications when implementing additional health measures that may significantly interfere with international traffic, within 48 hours of their implementation. [more - original PR]