ICAO states agree to 'strive to achieve' an 'aspirational Vision' to cut CO2 emissions by 5% by 2030

ICAO announced (24-Nov-2023) its member states adopted the Global Framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Lower Carbon Aviation Fuels (LCAF) and other Aviation Cleaner Energies at the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels, held in Dubai from 20-Nov-2023 to 24-Nov-2023. Details include:

ICAO stated member states "agreed to strive to achieve a collective global aspirational Vision to reduce CO2 emissions in international aviation by 5% by 2030, compared to zero cleaner energy use". IATA clarified: "The aim is that aviation fuel in 2030 is 5% less carbon intensive than fossil fuel used today by the industry";

The framework includes a collective 'Vision' for the clean energy transition, harmonised regulatory foundations, support for implementation initiatives and improved access to financing for related initiatives. IATA added that measures also include capacity building a 'Finvest Hub' and voluntary technology transfer;

Each state's circumstances and capabilities will inform their ability to contribute to the 'Vision' within their own time frames, without attributing specific obligations or commitments in the form of emissions reduction goals.

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano stated: "The role of the Framework is to facilitate the scale up of the development and deployment of SAF, LCAF and other aviation cleaner energies on a global basis, and mainly by providing greater clarity, consistency and predictability to all stakeholders, including those beyond the aviation sector". IATA director general Willie Walsh commented: "IATA now expects governments to urgently put the strongest possible policies in place to unlock the full potential of a global SAF market with an exponential increase in production". IATA SVP sustainability and chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen stated: "The goal is maximising SAF production everywhere with positive, not punitive, policy measures", adding: "Where government money leads, private money will follow". [more - original PR - ICAO] [more - original PR - IATA]