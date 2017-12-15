Loading
15-Dec-2017 11:10 AM

ICAO signs memoranda with RTCA, EUROCAE, SAE and ARINC on CNS/ATM standardisation

ICAO signed (12-Dec-2017) four MoU's to establish technical information sharing agreements with RTCA, EUROCAE, SAE and ARINC, in order to better align international aviation standardisation. The agreements establish new partnerships in aid of more integrated sectoral standards for communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems and ATM. ICAO DG Dr Fag Liu said: "The exchange of information permitted by these new agreements will be very helpful to ICAO's efforts to develop mature and comprehensive standards for international civil aviation". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More