ICAO signs memoranda with RTCA, EUROCAE, SAE and ARINC on CNS/ATM standardisation

ICAO signed (12-Dec-2017) four MoU's to establish technical information sharing agreements with RTCA, EUROCAE, SAE and ARINC, in order to better align international aviation standardisation. The agreements establish new partnerships in aid of more integrated sectoral standards for communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems and ATM. ICAO DG Dr Fag Liu said: "The exchange of information permitted by these new agreements will be very helpful to ICAO's efforts to develop mature and comprehensive standards for international civil aviation". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]