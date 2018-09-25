ICAO secretary general: Top priority is for growth to be managed 'safely, securely and efficiently'

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu noted (24-Sep-2018) the forecast annual growth rates for passenger and freight traffic through 2035, projected to come in at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively, mean "our top priority must be to ensure that air traffic growth is managed safely, securely and efficiently, with due respect for our sector's concrete environmental commitments, and in a manner which fully optimises all related social and economic benefits". She further stressed that States must work to structurally formalise their aviation development plans, consistent with relevant international economic and financial frameworks. [more - original PR]