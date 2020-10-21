21-Oct-2020 10:08 AM
ICAO secretary general reports 'troubling dip' in travel recoveries in some regions
ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu, in an address to the UN World Tourism Organization's Global Tourism Crisis Committee, reported (20-Oct-2020) current trends in global mobility and connectivity continue to paint a dire economic portrait, and one which threatens the economic sustainability of airports and airlines all over the world. According to Dr Liu, Sep-2020 passenger traffic was down 67% year-on-year, with international traffic down 81%. She also noted a "troubling dip in the recoveries of some regions is also becoming apparent now, likely as a result of the pandemic 'second waves' some countries are now recording". [more - original PR]