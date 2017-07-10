ICAO and UNSC to work to meet terrorist threat to aviation

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu outlined (07-Jul-2017) the key priorities to be addressed working with the UN Security Council (UNSC), as the organisations work to cooperate more effectively on mitigating terrorist threats to international civil aviation:

UN Security Council Resolution 2309 (Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Aviation Security), was adopted by the UNSC in Sep-2016. It broadly addresses international civil aviation security and calls upon States to implement effective, risk-based measures that mitigate the ever-evolving threat picture;

Dr Liu stressed that meeting the objectives of Resolution 2309 requires that States' aviation security authorities have sufficient access to current threat information. Dr Liu also noted that additional challenges persist regarding the sharing of threat and risk information internally in many countries, and stressed the importance of new and existing ICAO tools to help address these concerns, such as its Global Aviation Security Plan and Global Risk Context Statement;

Dr Liu highlighted that the Global Aviation Security Plan and Risk Context Statement, in addition to various supporting ICAO working groups, task forces and security programmes and projects, are "essential elements in addressing the security challenges";

Dr Liu stated it is important that the highest levels of States' governments take actions, emphasising that resources "must be made available", cooperation increased, initiatives endorsed, and timelines met. [more - original PR]