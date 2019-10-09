ICAO: Revisions to safety and air navigation plans will support emissions reductions

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu, during her closing speech to the ICAO 40th Assembly, highlighted (08-Oct-2019) several new endorsements by states relevant to aviation safety and air navigation capacity and efficiency, including "new revisions to ICAO's Global Aviation Safety and Air Navigation Plans which will be instrumental both to achieving reduced flight emissions and managing the adoption and integration of new 21st Century aircraft and operations alongside traditional aircraft operations". Key to these objectives will be separate goals relating to continuous reductions in operational risk, the strengthening of State Safety Programmes and oversight capabilities, expanded industry programmes, and establishing suitable infrastructure in support of safer air services, Dr Liu added. [more - original PR]