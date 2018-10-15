ICAO reports rapid progress for aviation SAF since CAAF/2 agreement

ICAO, via its Uniting Aviation online publication, outlined (13-Oct-2018) the following milestones and achievements in the 12 months since the endorsement of the 2050 ICAO Vision for Sustainable Aviation Fuels by 29 member states and 11 observer organisations at the ICAO Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/2):

Nov-2017: Hainan Airlines conducted China 's first cross-ocean alternative fuelled flight;

conducted 's first cross-ocean alternative fuelled flight; Dec-2017: Air France established the Engagement for Green Growth, aimed at promoting the development and implementation of a sustainable alternative fuel (SAF) industry in France ;

established the Engagement for Green Growth, aimed at promoting the development and implementation of a sustainable alternative fuel (SAF) industry in ; Jan-2018: AltAir 's aviation fuels received sustainability certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Bio-materials;

's aviation fuels received sustainability certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Bio-materials; Feb-2018: IATA announced its aim for one billion passengers to fly on sustainable fuelled flights by 2025;

announced its aim for one billion passengers to fly on sustainable fuelled flights by 2025; Mar-2018: ICAO Council endorsed the declaration of the CAAF/2, including the 2050 ICAO Vision for Sustainable Aviation Fuels;

Apr-2018: ASTM approved the use of ethanol-based SAF;

approved the use of ethanol-based SAF; May-2018: Växjö Småland Airport became the fourth airport to distribute alternative fuels on a regular basis, with KLM 's agreement to fuel all services arriving or departing from Växjö Småland Airport with SAF; 13 airlines partnered with the Port of Seattle to replace 10% of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 's jet fuel with locally produced, SAF within 10 years;

Jun-2018: South Africa established 'Waste to Wing' project to develop an aviation fuel industry from agricultural wastes;

established 'Waste to Wing' project to develop an aviation fuel industry from agricultural wastes; Jul-2018: ICAO Council adopted the First Edition of Annex 16, Volume IV: Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA);

Scandinavian Airlines pledged to use SAF on all domestic services by 2030 and partnered with Swedish oil refiner Preem;

Aug-2018: SpiceJet operated India 's first flight using SAF;

operated 's first flight using SAF; Sep-2018: United Airlines operated the longest trans Atlantic SAF service to date and pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2050;

operated the longest trans Atlantic SAF service to date and pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; Oct-2018: Virgin Atlantic operated the first flight using LanzaTech's alcohol-to-jet fuel; Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment announced that from 2020, all aviation fuel sold in Norway must contain at least 0.5% advanced biofuel derived from waste or residues. [more - original PR]

